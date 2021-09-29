Florida Man in Flip-Flops Goes Viral After Catching an Alligator Using a Trash Can

It's not crazy if it works, right?

A Florida man is going viral after he captured an alligator in the most "Florida man" way ever. But what makes this video so entertaining is the fact that it totally doesn't end the way you would expect it to.

Abdul Gene Malik is the man at the center of a video that is currently making its rounds on social media. Malik is seen in the opening of the video and to be quite honest, it looks like he just hopped off the couch. Decked out in flip-flops and a durag, Malik is wielding a recycling can as a nice-sized alligator sits in a flower bed, directly in his path.

The alligator's mouth is open, and it is definitely not in a good mood. Malik is seen looking back at the person recording the video, telling the crowd of onlookers to tell him when the alligators head enters the trash can.

Like I said earlier, this video seemed disastrous from the jump. I sat watching—waiting for the inevitable epic fail or for someone to get badly hurt. As the video continues, you see the alligator come closer to the opening of the trash can as Malik pushes forward, then someone yells out "he's in there."

At that point, Malik flips the lid down and the gator violently thrashes in the can. As I'm waiting for the climax of failure, the video takes an unexpected turn.

The alligator inches further into the can. Is this actually working? It's actually working!

Malik begins to lift the can as the alligator's tail is the only visible part of its body. Before I knew it, I was sitting there saying to myself "Holy s***, it actually worked.

Then, Malik begins to wheel the trash can down the sidewalk like he's taking out the trash, but he's actually headed in a different direction.

Soon, I realized he's headed to the pond across the street. Is this dude really about to rehome an alligator after catching it in a trash can?

That's absolutely what he did—in flip-flops, no less.

The alligator seems visibly exhausted from his tussled trek as its head pokes out of the can.

Ultimately, the gator scurried back into its (more) natural habitat and the crowd erupted with applause.

Malik is aware of his viral fame and even shared a GoFundMe in hopes of continuing his "gator catching" tactics through an official business. A GoFundMe was posted on his social media pages and in the description, he detailed the events that transpired on that September day and asked others for help to continue keeping his North Philly area gator free.

He is aiming to raise $10,000, but despite his viral fame he has only managed to collect around $30. Malik, a combat veteran, says his family is struggling and could use the money to support his family.

On September 29th, 2021 I was faced with a life or death task that made me decide whether it’s me & my family or the Gator. I am a Combat Veteran that struggle to make ends month to month. Fortunately enough everything happens for a reason. I will be using this support to help my family & numerous other families to remain Gator FREE. This fundraiser is set up to help support a gator catching business, & my family get through these difficult times. We'd like to raise at least $10,000 through this GoFundMe campaign. All gators will be released safely back into their environment, miles away from any residential areas.

I'm not sure what the gator problem is like in that area of Florida, but I still wouldn't try his gator-catching method at home. It's probably in your best interest to let the professionals handle any unexpected gator visits as we've recently seen what these animals can do to human beings in the wild, especially when they're spooked, cornered, or feel threatened.

Good luck to Malik, as his video continues to rise in popularity. It's only a matter of time until he becomes a meme and cements his place in internet history.

Actually, it's already happening.

For anyone who feels like they've seen this scenario before, but can't quite put their finger on it, allow me to refresh your memory with this classic scene from 'Martin.'