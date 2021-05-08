Massive Alligator Chases Man While He’s Fishing [VIDEO]

I'd have been out of there a lot sooner than this guy.

A guy was fishing when a huge alligator wanted what he had at the end of his line and the gator was willing to give chase.

Watch as this fisherman retreats from the hug gator and luckily for him the alligator decided to get back into the water and not pursue him any further.

Listen to the splash the gator makes upon re-entry. The force in the splash should give you and me a good idea of how big this animal was.

The guy fishing on this day made the right decision to end his fishing experience after this short stare down.