Yes, we're in Louisiana and alligators are everywhere, but on the streets of a major city like New Orleans?

WDSU-TV posted this photo of a large alligator roaming the streets as the water was on the rise Monday morning due to thunderstorms and the gator appears to have found its breakfast.

The news station shared the photo online to remind folks in the New Orleans area that when the water rises certain animals and critters relocate to higher grounds.

This latest animal sighting comes the day after a tiger was spotted roaming around n a Houston neighborhood? What is really going on here?