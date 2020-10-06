LSU vs. Mizzou Could Potentially Be Moved To Missouri Due To Potential Hurricane Threat

Sources say there are ongoing discussions about potentially moving LSU's game vs. Mizzou due to the potential threat from Hurricane Delta.

A tweet from the Power Mizzou account suggested the move may be possible, but LSU has made it clear that they are currently monitoring the situation and the game is still scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge.

Amos Morale III tweeted out the statement from LSU that details their plan to look at alternate options "should they become necessary."

At the time of this post, Hurricane Delta is a Category 4 storm with an expected landfall in Southeastern Louisiana either late Friday or early Saturday morning.

We will monitor the situation and keep you posted.