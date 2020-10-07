Hurricane Delta hasn't made landfall in Louisiana yet, but it's already obliterating the sports calendar.

With the majority of high school games moved up to tonight or tomorrow, and a few others canceled, with LSU moving its game to Missouri, teams are doing their best to play this week.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has a contingency plan in place as Hurricane Delta continues to surge through the gulf.

According to a report from Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, the team will monitor Delta's movements in the gulf today before making a decision but could evacuate to Indianapolis as early as tomorrow.

The Saints are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

In the event they evacuate, the game would take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy, home of the Colts.