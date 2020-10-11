Shreveport Anchor Pronounces ‘Lake Pontchartrain’ Like We’ve Never Heard [Video]

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. OK, maybe that's taking it a little far, but you've got to hear the interesting way this guy pronounces Lake Pontchartrain.

KSLA anchor Kenley Hargett was certainly doing a fantastic job covering Hurricane Delta for the Shreveport, Texarkana area. As Hargett was showing viewers video of rough waters caused by the storm, a rough storm of another kind happened live on TV.

That rough storm of another kind was none other than Lake Pontychartane.

Oh, you've never heard of the legendary Lake Ponysharktank?

Me neither, but I sure am glad the internet exists to capture moments like this and I'm here for it.

Out of all of the things that are hard to pronounce in Louisiana, Lake Pontchartrain is certainly one of the most brain squeezing and confounding ones.

I got to give Mr. Hargett serious style points. He never flinched when he saw the words "Lake Pontchartrain" on his monitor. Nope, he rolled up his mental sleeves and let the words "Lake Pontypool Charmaine" roll off his tongue will a devil-may-care attitude rarely seen these days.

And I'm loving every second of it.