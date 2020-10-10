Delta Photos from Around Acadiana in a Way You’ve Never Seen Them

Hurricane Delta has come and gone but her effects will be longlasting. The day after brought a beautiful Saturday with the sounds of generators and chainsaws in the distance. Today, Acadiana has a story to tell about last night and pictures to prove Delta was real, very real.

Delta had to be the most intese Category 2 hurricane to ever hit the area. Forecasters believe the wind shear that tried to tear Delta apart just before making landfall, actually brought her distructive winds lower to ground level. At 2 a. m. this morning, Delta was still howling.

These are pictures from around Acadiana taken the morning after Delta with unique captions that will hopefully put a smile on your face after a tense night.