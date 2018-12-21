Little Boy Doesn’t Care That There’s A Spider Crawling In His Hair

If I even see a spider I am running in the other direction. I don't know what I'd do if one was crawling through my hair!

But this little kid is cool, calm and collected as a ginormous spider creeps through his blonde hair. Not only does this little guy not care that there's a spider on his head, he actually likes it!

If you're wondering where Harry's parents are during this entire video, they are the ones filming it. Don't worry, this spider-loving child was being watched like a hawk by his mother.

Harry's mother told YouTube's ViralHog:

"We live on a farm near a tiny country town in Western Australia. Our family consists of my husband and myself and our 8 children. The children are always finding and bringing all manners of animals and bugs to the house on a daily basis. We frequently see big lizards, snakes and spiders around our house. My nine-year-old son is mad keen about all animals and wants to be a biologist when he grows up. This big huntsman that he found is non-venomous but can give a nasty nip, so I was trying to stay calm. I don’t really mind the kids playing with big harmless spiders and lizards but I draw the line at them bringing home venomous snakes!"

"Snips and snails and puppy dog tails, that's what little boys are made of" ... or in Harry's case spiders!