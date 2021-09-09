Drew Brees Made His NBC TV Debut, But Fans Couldn’t Stop Talking About His New Hair

With the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season, Drew Brees has officially entered his new television career after retiring from the NFL.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback joined the NBC Sunday Night Football crew for the NFL season opener Thursday night in Tampa Bay as the Buccaneers took on the Dallas Cowboys.

Drew will be covering games as an analyst for the SNF team, but as he joined Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy on the field, fans were quick to notice Drew had a new look.

Along with his new TV gig, Drew also picked up a new hairline, and the internet wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

To be fair, many former NFL players and coaches seemed to "find" new hair when they transitioned from the NFL gridiron to the broadcast booth. Still, the tweets were relentless.

While many cracked jokes, others fought the urge to take shots at Drew's new do—opting to simply be happy for his happiness.

Congrats to Drew and his new hair on the gig and we look forward to seeing him in his new role all season long.