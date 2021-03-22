Woman Shaves Head, Then Surprises Husband With Her New Appearance [VIDEO]

A woman in Colorado decided to shave her head and then surprise her husband with her new look.

Not only does she look great, but her husband seemed to love his wife's new appearance.

I ask, how do you think your significant other would react if you decided to do what this woman did in the video below? You can let us know in the comment section.

Check out how this woman shaved her head and witness the reaction she got from her husband the second he saw her.