LCA’s Sage Ryan Offered by Big XII School

Lafayette Christian Academy standout Sage Ryan may have narrowed his list of potential suitors recently, but that's not stopping another Power Five school from trying to be added to the list.

Ryan shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered by Baylor.

Baylor becomes the third major school to offer Ryan since he narrowed his list, joining Michigan St.and Texas.

A multiple-position athlete in the prep ranks, who likely projects as a defensive back at the collegiate level, Ryan trimmed his list of college programs to ten back in March.

Ryan's recently narrowed list includes LSU, Auburn, Florida St., Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, TCU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Ryan is currently a junior at LCA and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Ryan, a member of the 2019 LSWA All-State Class 2A Team at receiver, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Colorado, SMU, Kansas, Duke, and Virginia.