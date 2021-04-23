Kim Mulkey Could Become LSU Women’s Basketball Coach as Early as Next Week

There are multiple reports out of Baton Rouge insinuating that Baylor University women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey will be taking the same position at LSU.

Mulkey has been at the helm of the Baylor program since 2000 and has won three national championships with the Bears (2005, 2012, 2019).

She is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana, so this would be a homecoming of sorts.

Mulkey won state championships as a player at Hammond High School all four years. She went on to powerhouse Louisiana Tech where she was an All-American and two-time national champion.

LSU's former coach, Nikki Fargas, resigned on April 2 and is reportedly in line to become the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces' team president.

If negotiations are going on right now between Mulkey and LSU, it's likely that money is in the forefront of conversations. Mulkey takes home more than $2 million at Baylor, while Fargas was making about $700,000 with LSU.

The Advocate is calling the potential hiring of Mulkey as "the most significant hire in [Athletic Director Scott Woodward's] two-year tenure."