LSU 8-Seed In NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga Top Seed

For the second-consecutive NCAA Tournament, the LSU Tigers are a part of the 68-team field.

LSU is the 8th-seed in the East Region and will play their first game in the tournament on Saturday, at a time to be announced later, against the 9th-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies, members of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The winner of the LSU/St. Bonaventure game will likely have to face top-seed Michigan in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Baylor Bears, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Michigan Wolverines are the top seeds in the four separate regions, with Gonzaga the top-overall seed.

LSU, who fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 80-79 in the SEC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday, is currently 18-9 on the season, while St. Bonaventure will enter the tournament with an overall record of 16-4.

The Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament back in 2019, with wins over Yale and Maryland, before a loss to Michigan St.

LSU is a part of the NCAA Tournament field for the third time in the last six events.

Of course, the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, to to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This season, all NCAA Tournament games will be played in the state of Indiana, with most being played in Indianapolis.

Traditional NCAA powers Duke and Kentucky will not be a part of this year's NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga, who is still unbeaten, is the top-seed in the West Region, with Iowa, Kansas, and Virginia seeded 2-4, respectively.

Baylor is the top-seed in the South Region, with Ohio St., Arkansas, and Purdue seeded 2-4, respectively.

In the Midwest Region, Illinois is the top-seed, with Houston, West Virginia, and Oklahoma St. right behind.

Finally, in the East Region, Michigan is the top-seed, with Alabama, Texas, and Florida St. seeded 2-4, respectively.

View the complete 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.