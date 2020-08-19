Lafayette Little League Team Wins State Championship

Lafayette Little League brings home another State Championship. Congratulations to the “Dirt Bags” of Lafayette Little League on being Louisiana Little League State CHAMPIONS! The Dirt Bags traveled to Sterlington, Louisiana to play for the LA Little League Minor 10 State Championship over the weekend. These Lafayette boys won all five of their games. As a mom of a Lafayette Little Leaguer (he is all grown up now), this makes my heart smile.

According to KATC, the team was coached by Tommy Clark, Hunter Buxton, and Dexter Guidry. I’m sure these coaches are on cloud nine along with their hard-working players listed below.

#6 - Taylor Eskridge

#34 – Matthew Mestayer

#11 – Kelly Clouatre

#9 – Griffin Buxton

#8 – Jack Joubert

#5 – Knox Prejean

#17 – Matthew Guidry

#99 – Luke Joubert

#4 – Tate Eskridge

#7 – Andre Guidry

#24 – Cohen Martin

#19 – Eli Clark

#27 – Parker Froehlich

#2 – Chad ‘J’ Bellard

Lafayette Little League posted on Facebook how proud they are of these boys, along with all of the other age groups that competed. They said in one of their posts, "It was a successful bunch that won a combined 14 games. I can’t say for sure, but that may be the most collective wins LLL has ever had across the Louisiana Baseball State Championships. Great job boys!!!"

Lafayette Little League is known to bring home the Championship Title. As a matter of fact, this is the third year in a row that this team has earned the championship title.

The team told KATC the heat was brutal, but it couldn’t stop them from making this year a “three-peat.” Mommas, don’t worry, this group of 10-year-old boys drank nearly 250 bottles of water over the weekend to keep them hydrated.

If you are interested, the Fall League is currently open for registration. Lafayette Little League says their Fall Ball League is built for development. If you are interested, visit their website by clicking here.