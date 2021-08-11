Lafayette Little League Looking for Donations to Help With Trip to Williamsport

The Lafayette Little League All-Stars have punched their ticket to the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In preparation for the trip to Waco, the organization started a GoFundMe to help with travel costs, uniforms, food, equipment, and more.

Well, now the All-Stars could use Acadiana's help again. They are once again seeking donations from the community to assist these hardworking young men.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

The team also has a Venmo as an option for giving. The handle is @Lafayette-LittleLeague. (Please put "Major Allstars" in the subject.)

A post on Facebook by LLL summarizes how much it takes for families to support their kids.

Hopefully, you can open up your wallet and your heart and donate a few bucks so our Lafayette Little League All-Stars can just go up to Williamsport and focus on bringing back a championship.

The 2021 Little League World Series will be a bit different this year as there will be no international teams. Instead, the United States field expands from 8 to 16 teams.

The tournament runs from August 19-29, 2021.