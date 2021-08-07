Lafayette Little League Into Semifinals After Three Teams Sent Home Due to Covid

Things have sadly gone a bit awry in Waco, Texas for the Southwest Region of the Little League Tournament. Three teams were sent home yesterday after having at least one positive COVID-19 test.

One of those teams, Texas East, was supposed to play the Lafayette Little League All-Stars. That will not be happening. Instead, all games involving those three teams (the other two are Mississippi and Oklahoma) have been deemed a 6-0 forfeit win for the other team.

So now the tournament has a total of four teams still in it after Arkansas lost yesterday against Texas West.

There is one game scheduled for today as New Mexico will face Texas West at 4:00 pm. The loser of that game is eliminated and the winner moves on.

Louisiana will face Colorado on Sunday, August 8 at 1:30 pm. The winner of that game will advance to the winner-take-all Championship Game on Tuesday, August 10 at 6:00 pm. The loser will face the winner of New Mexico-Texas with a spot in the championship game on the line in that game.

Lafayette Little League took to Facebook to assure everyone that the coaches are doing everything they can to keep the kids safe:

Our coaches have taken this virus and the process very seriously since day 1. Our boys are bunked up in their rooms away from everyone, probably having a great time playing video games and goofing off like normal 12 year olds would do. We will make sure their meals are away from everyone and take every precaution above and beyond to make sure this team leaves everything on the field. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers as all we can do is wait for Sunday to Throwdown once again.

On another note, LLL sent out an update yesterday regarding the injury to Landon Granger, who was hit in the face with a pitch while batting in the opening game against Texas West.

After having a CT scan, it was discovered that he had multiple orbital fractures and a nasal cavity fracture. His eye is swollen shut but is in good spirits. He’s back with the team but will only be cheering from the dugout for the remainder of the tournament. Let’s keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.

Landon sure sounds like a tough cookie and we extend our prayers to him on a speedy recovery.