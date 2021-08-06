Lafayette Little League Wins Opening Game in Waco Regional

The Lafayette League All-Stars were dominant in their opening-round game of the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas last night, cruising to a 6-1 win over Texas West.

Isaac Boudreaux was dominant on the mound for LLL as he tossed a complete-game one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

First baseman Nick Brown, who will likely get the start on the mound Saturday, had a three-run triple at the plate.

Sawyer Watkins, Cooper Hawkins and Cole Schexnaider had an RBI each.

Landyn Craft, Eli Clark, Aiden LeBouef, Schexnaider, Watkins and Hawkins each scored a run.

Up next is a winner's bracket game Saturday against Texas East (Needville LL). That game is set for 7:00 pm and the game will once again be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

A win in the next game, and the team wouldn't play again until Monday. A loss and they would play back again on Sunday afternoon.