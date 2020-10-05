Keys to Saints Overcoming a 14-Point Deficit to Defeat the Lions

The New Orleans Saints got down quick, fast, and in a hurry this past weekend against the Detriot Lions as they fell down 14-0 before they ran more than one offensive play.

The team was also without many key pieces on offense and defense yet was still able to find a way to overcome the deficit and actually rattled off 35 unanswered points to secure their second victory of the season.

Where are a couple of keys that contributed to their come-from-behind victory on Sunday:

Pressure

Boy, it was nice to see the defensive line create some pressure on an opposing quarterback wasn't it? Cameron Jordan finally got off the snide and collected his first sack of the season along with Trey Hendrickson who added another to his ledger. I know not having Marcus Davenport has sucked but Hendrickson has been far from the problem filling in for him, he's actually been the most productive in getting pressure. Over the first three games this season he leads the team with three sacks, his career-high is 4.5, QB hits with seven (Sunday he had three), and tackles for loss with four.

In addition, David Onyemata also had himself a quarterback sack to add to the pressuring of Matthew Stafford.

Secondary Step-Up

The Saints went into the game against the Lions without Marshon Lattimore or Janoris Jenkins, their top two cornerbacks. They were relying on guys like Patrick Robinson and PJ Williams to fill their shoes and we all know how inconsistent Williams can be...

However, they both played some pretty shutdown defense on Sunday aided by the two safeties Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins along with Mr. Hybrid himself CJ Gardner-Johnson. Robinson had two passes defended and as a unit they held Stafford to just 206 yards passing, job well done.

Offensive Well-Oiled Machine

Who said Drew Brees can't throw the ball 20+ yards down the field anymore? He completed two such passes, one to Emmanuel Sanders and one to Tre'Quan Smith for a touchdown. According to Next Gen Stats, Brees did well pushing the ball at least 10+ yards down the field on Sunday

Brees wasn't super dynamic but he didn't have to be because the running game was very efficient and carried the load for New Orleans. The Saints threw the ball 25 times compared to 42 runs which helped them to a dominating time of possession win over DET 36:46 to 23:14. Latavius Murray rushed for two scores and Tre'Quan Smith stepped up with two receiving touchdowns as well.

