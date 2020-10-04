Saints Use 35-Point Unanswered Run to Down Lions

The New Orleans Saints got off the snide on Sunday as they overcame an early 14-0 deficit to defeat the Detriot Lions 35-29 by scoring 35 unanswered points. They've now evened their record at 2-2 on the season.

Things couldn't have started much worse for the Saints as the Lions marched down the field on their first drive with Stafford and former Saint Adrian Peterson leading them on a scoring drive.

Then, on Drew Brees' first pass attempt of the game, the ball was tipped and picked off by Darryl Roberts. The Lions capitalized on that by scoring yet another touchdown on a Stafford pass to Kenny Golladay and quick, fast, and in a hurry, the Saints were in a 14-0 hole with only one offensive play run.

However, from then on out it was all New Orleans as they went onto score 35 unanswered points and before Detriot could score again they would score on five consecutive drives.

The touchdowns came from Latavius Murray twice on the ground, Tre'Quan Smith with two through the air, and Alvin Kamara one on a rush.

The big talking point coming into this game was whether or not Drew Brees could throw the ball 20+ yards down the field and he had two such competitions in this one. In fact, one actually went to Tre'Quan Smith on a touchdown catch.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, it was Drew Brees' best game this season throwing the ball down the field:

Overall, Brees finished 19/25 for 246 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

New Orleans made their presence felt on the ground by rushing 42 times for 164 yards. Alvin Kamara led the way with 19 carries for 83 yards and a score while Latavius Murray carried 14 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Log Angeles Chargers next on Monday Night Football to try and stay on the winning track.

