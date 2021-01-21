Do you like "coach speak"? Neither do I.

Give me someone who has some fire and desire, someone who's unique and a bit different at the head coach position.

Some of you may not like it unless it gets results right?

Dan Campbell, the former New Orleans Saints Assistant Head Coach under Sean Payton recently signed a six-year contract to become the next head coach of the Detriot Lions.

In his introductory press conference on Thursday, he had some very interesting words for the media and the football world to hear as he assured us this wouldn't be the same old Lions and he wasn't just going to be another boring head coach.

I'm not going to lie, I love this from the former Saints assistant. Detriot has been a bad franchise for so very long and they need someone to kick them into gear, to change the culture around there, someone who won't put up with lack-luster play or effort.

Now, the interesting thing is that Campbell has never been a coordinator in the NFL, a position that you generally need to hold in order to be considered for a head coaching position.

He played 10 years in the NFL and was a tight end where he debuted for the New York Giants back in 1999. He played four years in New York, three in Dallas, and then finished his career with the Detriot Lions for three years.

Coaching-wise, Dan Campbell began with the Miami Dolphins in 2010 as an offensive coaching intern. A year later he was promoted to tight ends coach through 2015 when during that season he replaced Joe Philbin as head coach after four weeks and led the Fins to a 5-7 record.

From there, he transitioned to a new role with the New Orleans Saints, sort of. He was still coaching tight ends but was also named the Assistant Head Coach. He held that title from 2016 all the way up until he took the head coaching gig this week with the Lions.

He's going to be an interesting character for sure, sort of reminds me of a guy who coached in the area where I grew up in Rex Ryan with the New York Jets...

