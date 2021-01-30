Saints’ Dreams of Signing QB Matt Stafford are Over, He’s Going to LA Rams

It seemed like one the biggest moves the Saints could have made this off season would have been to get Mathew Stafford down in New Orleans as a Saint. Now, it looks like that dream is over...

Adam Schefter tweeted out minutes ago that "Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021."

Mathew Stafford would have been a great fit in New Orleans. For one, he already plays a lot like Brees. Both Brees and Stafford are pocket passers.

Stafford also racks up piles and piles of passing yards each season. We're talking over 4,000 yards in eight out of his last ten seasons including one over 5,000 yards according to whodatdish.com.

A QB like that would have no problem getting things cranking on a team like the Saints.

But alas, it's all just not meant be, as Mathew Stafford will pack his bags to head west for LA.

The Saints should acted sooner and got him on the team, just saying.