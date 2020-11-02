Jon Jones Chases Burglar Away With a Shotgun [Video]

A burglar thought he would try and rob professional mixed martial artist Jon Jones.

Jones shared footage yesterday on his Instagram page of what appears to be an attempted burglary by someone in a hoodie.

The intruder walked to Jones' driveway and appeared to enter some of Jones' vehicles.

At one point, you can see the burglar take off running, as Jones was in hot pursuit with a shotgun.

If there's an unofficial list of individuals you shouldn't rob, one of the most talented UFC champions and fighters ever probably is near the top of the list.

Add a shotgun into the mix, and Jones may be at the top of the list.

“Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to [outrun] them,” Jones posted on Instagram. “He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. Young people, I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions.”