UFC Star Jon Jones Arrested Again

UFC superstar Jon "Bones" Jones is widely believed to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The longtime light heavyweight champion won his first UFC title in 2011 but has had a number of issues out of the octagon, including multiple arrests and failed drug tests.

The latest incident occurred Thursday morning when Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico for alleged aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm, and was charged with possession of an open container and no proof of insurance, according to a report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani and Marc Raimondi.

Jones, 32, was recently on probation for a disorderly conduct charge after a strip-club incident in April of last year, but it ended on January 8th.

UFC released the following statement regarding Jones' recent arrest.

“UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning. The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”

Jones tested twice the legal limit for when receiving a breathalyzer and reportedly failed three sobriety tests at the scene.

He is due back in court for arraignment on April 8th.

Jones' publicist team has not yet released a statement on the subject matter.