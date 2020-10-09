Hurricane Anxiety? Yeah, We Got That

When a potentially life-threatening situation is bearing down on where you live or close to where you live it's pretty hard not to be anxious about the situation. Such has been the case for Louisiana residents time and time again during this overly active Hurricane Season of 2020.

For many of us, the next 24 hours will be spent staring at a television screen, computer screen, telephone screen, or out a screen door hoping for a glimpse of when all this will be over. This rise in our anxiety level is not unexpected but at times, it can get really unmanageable.

If you find yourself "wanting to jump out of your own skin" then you might want to consider taking a few suggestions on how to best manage your anxiety during a hurricane.

Believe it or not, one of the best things you can do is to not drink alcohol. I know it sounds so counterintuitive to our Louisiana mindset but alcohol will actually raise your anxiety level in the long run. The same can be said for drinking coffee or caffeinated energy drinks or soda pops.

While we want you to stay informed, the truth is hurricane information changes very slowly. Granted, there could be severe weather warnings issued for where you live as these cyclones can spawn tornadoes. But, for the most part, you should be able to take a break from the glut of information. Even if it's just five or ten minutes, it will allow you to recenter your mental self and hopefully bring some calmness to your situation.

If you do find yourself feeling jumpy another way to combat that feeling is with exercise. No, we don't recommend a jog or a walk in a hurricane but simple stretching exercises will help you combat anxiety. Maybe use your break from media coverage to loosen up and limber up your physical body so your mental mind can relax.

Be sure to take a moment for yourself. This is aimed particularly at our ladies. Since you, by nature, will want to make sure that everyone else is okay you might forget about you. Take a moment or two to read a book, thumb through a magazine, scroll through non-storm related media online, just give yourself some "you time".

Ask for help if you need it. Now, certainly, if you find yourself in physical danger from the storm you'll call 911. But if you need someone to talk to or help talk you through this stressful situation, just know that help is available and it's free. The state's Get a Game Plan website lists a lot of resources you might find helpful.

