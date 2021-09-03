Hurricane Ida was one of the most destructive storms to ever hit Louisiana but it's also done something that wasn't intended - bring us together. People from all over the state have headed to or will head to Southeast Louisiana to help out brothers and sisters recover from the storm.

One athlete - who Cajuns fans know very well from his days wearing the Vermilion and White - is headed back to his home in LaPlace, bringing as much relief supplies as he can for his hometown.

Fenroy sat down with me to talk about his efforts to help his hometown, his thoughts on the Cajuns football program as they face Texas on Saturday, and what he's up to now

