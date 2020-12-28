Grand Lake High Beats Two Hurricanes on Way to State Title Game

Yesterday in Natchitoches Louisiana the LHSAA Prep Football Classic got underway. No, the games weren't originally scheduled to be played on a Sunday and no they weren't originally scheduled to be played in Natchitoches. But when you consider all that the high school administrators, coaches, and players had to go through just to get to a championship game then you realize that just getting the chance to play is the important part of this story.

However, one school had to go through a little bit more, no wait, a lot more than the other 17 schools that will compete for a state high school football title over the next few days. That school is Grand Lake High School. Today at 11 am the Hornets of Grand Lake will take on top-seeded and defending Class A champions Oak Grove.

While that's a tough order. The Grand Lake Hornets out of Cameron Parish have been through worse this year. In fact, they have been through worse twice this year in the form of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. As you might imagine this year was already different because of COVID-19. It was made even more of a challenge by Mother Nature.

Still, the Hornets and Coach Jeff Wainwright have prevailed. The team is 8 and 1 on the year and today's championship game at 11 will mark the school's first appearance in a state title game. If you'd like to watch the game Cox Sports Television will have the contest but they will not show it live. If you want to watch the game live you can do so online at nfhsnetwork.com. That online service does charge a subscription fee.