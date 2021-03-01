Hurricane Center Contemplates Extending the Hurricane Season

What just happened? Did Jim Cantore not see his shadow or something? You've probably heard the rumors and rumblings over the weekend that Louisiana's least favorite season is about to be extended by two weeks. Well, the National Hurricane Center is only contemplating the change to the hurricane season as of now.

First things first, the Atlantic Hurricane Season is traditionally noted as the expanse of time between June 1st and November 30th. However, in ten of the past twenty hurricane seasons we've experienced, not personally, tropical activity well before that June 1st start to the season.

That is one of the reasons that forecasters with the National Hurricane Center and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are contemplating the change. The Pacific Hurricane Season in the northern hemisphere already begins on May 15th so bumping up the Atlantic season to the same time frame would make sense, especially given the history of the past 20 years.

If we are being scientific about all of this, "hurricane season" doesn't start or end with a calendar. It's more dependent on sea surface temperatures. Basically, when the ocean gets warm enough to support these monster storms, then it's hurricane season.

Last year's record-breaking Hurricane Season 2020 actually started with the formation of Tropical Storm Arthur off the east coast of Florida on May 16th. So, you can see Mother Nature cares not about our calendar and what we put on it.

Some forecasters believe the extended start to the hurricane season is necessary because of changes in our planet's climate. Other scientists are not as secure in that belief. What we do know is that warm ocean waters create monster storms. Perhaps, if we start preparing and thinking ahead with an additional two weeks, then maybe hurricane season won't sneak up on us.

But since we are talking about the beach and everything, wouldn't you like to spend some quality time here?