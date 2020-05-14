Fun Facts About Louisiana That May Surprise You

Louisiana is a pretty cool place. It offers so much more than Mardi Gras, crawfish, and music like zydeco and jazz. Our state has some pretty cool facts that many people don't even know about. You’ve probably heard that Louisiana is home to the longest bridge in the world, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. And you’ve probably heard that the Louisiana State Capitol Building is the tallest state capital in the United States. But, here are 10 fun facts about our great state of Louisiana that you may surprise you.

Our great state of Louisiana is a melting pot of cultures and of course great food. When you say crawfish, jambalaya, gumbo, and beignets people automatically think of Louisiana. Yes, our food is unlike any other in the world, but we are so much more. Louisiana isn’t just Mardi Gras in New Orleans. It’s Mardi Gras outside of New Orleans where you will find people chasing chickens for a Courir de Mardi Gras. Louisiana has the coolest wildlife where you see alligators, swamp rats, pelicans, and black bears. Louisiana is where you see people zydeco dancing to pass a good time. Let’s keep making history and more fun facts for our children to tell their children.