Frank Caliendo as Morgan Freeman Previews Brees vs Brady [Audio]

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees turned 42 today.

This Sunday, he will face off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is 43.

Earlier this week, someone suggested this Sunday's playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be broadcast on the History Channel.

Brady responded with an epic tweet.

Brady's teammate Rob Gronkowski suggested the "Saints vs Bucs" episode on the History Channel should be narrated by the great Morgan Freeman.

Comedian Frank Caliendo, who does an impeccable Freeman impersonation, recorded a hilarious narration to preview the "matchup".

Epic.

