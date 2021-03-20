8 of Lafayette’s Oldest Houses and Buildings [Photos]

Lafayette has gone through many changes since it was founded in 1884. Actually, Lafayette was initially founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, so we're actually celebrating our 200th anniversary this year in 2021.

All this history got me wondering if there are any of the original houses and buildings still standing and in operation.

Obviously you can find some of our areas original Acadian homes at Vermilionville, but there are actually some houses still in operation that were built before Lafayette was officially founded in 1884.

Below are the eight oldest houses and buildings in Lafayette. You see these everyday, probably without realizing just how old they are. All of the places listed below are on the National Register of Historic Places in Lafayette, which you can see HERE.

8 of Lafayette's Oldest Houses and Buildings