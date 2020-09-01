KPLC television, digital channel 7 in Lake Charles, has been off the air since early morning Thursday, August 26, when Catagory 4 Hurricane Laura struck Southwest Louisiana. The Lake Charles' NBC affiliate lost its over-the-air broadcast signal after the top half of its downtown studio tower collapsed onto the main studio building on Division Street.

The station's studio tower is used to send the studio signal out to the main transmitter site near Fenton, Louisiana. On Tuesday, Porche Aerial Imagery used a drone to collect images of the station's toppled studio tower as cranes removed the mangled debris.