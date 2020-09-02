Saints And Pelicans Donate $500k To Hurricane Laura Relief Efforts

The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans are teaming up with the NFL Foundation to donate $500,000 to relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Hurricane Laura was the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana in 100 years.

The news was announced today via the official Twitter accounts of the New Orleans Saints and you can see their tweet below @Saints

According to the article posted to the Saints website, the two professional teams are working with other non-profits including Feeding Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and the American Red Cross of Louisiana. Their efforts will actively support the recovery mission that is currently underway in Louisiana.

The Saints organization isn't stopping there as they are also donating all of the charitable proceeds from the virtual 50/50 raffle that will take place during their September 13th game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The proceeds from the virtual raffle will be divided evenly amongst the fore-mentioned non-profit organizations.

Saints owner, Gayle Benson, was quoted in the article on the Saints website with the following message

Since Hurricane Laura approached Southwest Louisiana, we have been very concerned about the safety and well-being of our neighbors to the west of us. While our thoughts and prayers are with those who are affected by this natural disaster, we also thank our first responders and volunteers for their tireless work, in helping the community begin the process of rebuilding and recovery. This campaign is a great opportunity for our fans to join our club in supporting three deserving non-profits that will play an integral role in the recovery of the area. - Gayle Benson

The Saints are also launching a fundraiser for the non-profits listed above. The campaign will begin next week and fans that contribute will be entered to win a, "unique opportunity to virtually participate with Saints players during the 'Sunday Night Football' match-up against the Packers on Sept. 27", per the Saints official website.

Kudos to the Saints organization along with all of the other organizations involved on making such a generous donation to those recovering from the effects of Hurricane Laura.

If you are in the Acadiana area and are looking for your own opportunity to support those in SWLA that were affected by Hurricane Laura, you can find more information HERE on how you can donate supplies to aid in recovery efforts.