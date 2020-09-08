Saints Fans Can Win Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

New Orleans Saints fans now have a chance to attend a game AND be on TV during a 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast, plus it is all for a good cause!

After teaming with the New Orleans Pelicans to donate $500k to Hurricane Laura relief efforts, the Saints aren't stopping there as they have continued their efforts to support those who have lost so much from the horrible storm.

The Saints announced the beginning of the campaign via Twitter and you can check out more details here @Saints

According to the Saints website, fans who donate to the campaign will be entered to win quite the experience. The article says that any fans who make an online donation by Wednesday 9/16 will have a chance to win the big prize. The winner will represent Saints Nation in the September 27th matchup against the Green Bay Packers which will be a 'Sunday Night Football' broadcast on NBC.

There are some additional perks for the winner including a spot in the 12-person Fan-Zone that will be featured on the broadcast and also will have access to have unique two-way video screen that will put them face to face with a New Orleans Saint. The screen is placed in the back of the end-zone, so the lucky fan will have a chance to be right in the mix with any touchdown celebrations that happen in the Superdome!

Fans can donate through the special links below...

Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana:

http://www.HelpSWLA.org

https://www.foundationswla.org/

American Red Cross of Louisiana:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/saints-pub.html/

Don't miss out on your opportunity to support those affected by Hurricane Laura and also get the chance of a lifetime for any New Orleans Saints fan. WHO DAT!