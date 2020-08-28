Tree Falls on Fraternity House at the University of Louisiana

It's not like college students needed any more challenges during this pandemic school year of 2020. Already faced with the prospect of taking some classes in person and some classes via virtual learning now members of the Theta Xi house on campus are looking for a new place to live as a result of damage from Hurricane Laura's winds.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by the UL Chapter at a tree fell on the frat house during Thursday's high winds. The fallen tree significantly damaged the structure and the six men who were housed there are now looking for a new place to stay.

Kevin Geraci organized the GoFundMe page which hopes to raise $15,000 for the rebuilding and repair of the structure. According to Geraci's GoFundMe narrative the fraternity is not only accepting monetary donations but donations of furniture and other items too.

If you'd like to make a donation you can contact organizers through the GoFundMe page. Currently, the men of Theta Xi are looking to replace four sofas, two love seats, three recliners, as well as electronics including televisions. The monies raised by the GoFundMe efforts will be used to help repair and restore the home so that members might stay there during their time on campus at U.L.