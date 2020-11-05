Does This Map Really Show Louisiana’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

The folks over at zippia.com did the research to find out what each state's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes are. You've got your mashed potatoes, your mac ‘n cheese, even some green bean casseroles on the map. You've even got deviled eggs listed as Indiana's favorite turkey day side.

But, what about about Louisiana?

According to the map below put together by zippia.com, it seems that Louisiana's favorite Thanksgiving side dish is cornbread dressing.

I can't say I don't agree with cornbread dressing. I love cornbread dressing. I just figured rice dressing would take the top spot for Louisiana's favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

Maybe because we eat rice dressing all the time we didn't list it as our favorite for Thanksgiving?

From zippia.com -

"Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. Some controversial decisions were made, including counting gravy as a side."

There are some listed on this map that are kind of a head scratcher to me like Main. Main's favorite Thanksgiving side is...a salad. Hey, nothing wrong with a good salad but...

You can see a bigger version of the map at zippia.com.