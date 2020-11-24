Happy Thanksgiving.

If you're ready for this on Thanksgiving, or in the days after, I hope you've had a happy and safe holiday.

Even in a difficult year like 2020, there's plenty to be grateful for.

Gratitude is what makes optimism sustainable.

As a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan raised by Saints fans who followed the team since their inaugural season of 1967, optimism was not always a word associated with the franchise.

Outside of a few seasons in the late 80s and early 90s with the Dome Patrol, and a single season in 2000 with Jim Haslett when the franchise won their first playoff game ever, the majority of the Saints history prior to Sean Payton and Drew Brees' arrival in 2006 was full of pain, paper bags, and Aints.

Now, the team is in first place in the NFC, owns a big lead in the NFC South, has won it the last 3 years, and is a favorite in the NFC.

In the crazy year of 2020, New Orleans Saints fans have plenty to be thankful for.