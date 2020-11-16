Thanksgiving is one of the biggest family days of the year. Although this year might be a little different because of the pandemic, there will still be a lot to be thankful for. Even if it is scaled down and just immediate family, you'll still have visiting, eating, and napping. I thought it would be nice to add some fun activities to our Thanksgiving gathering that will boost the celebration. TLast year, I had everyone write something they are thankful for on a large white pumpkin. It will make the perfect centerpiece. There are lots of fun family activities for Thanksgiving Day. Add some cheer and make it memorable this year. Here are a few ideas so you and your family can join in on the fun.