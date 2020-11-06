Do Turkeys Lay Eggs? Then Why Don’t We Eat Them?

Last night the discussion came up at our house about Thanksgiving dinner. We are not a big family so COVID-19 probably won't affect our celebration at all this year. However, what we choose to cook for Thanksgiving will certainly have an effect on who shows up.

We often bill Thanksgiving dinner like the one meal that's full of our favorites, yet we generally only eat those items a few times a year. At our house, there will be turkey, dressing, stuffing, potatoes, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, some kind of gelatin salad, and iced tea. Out of that list, we usually have potatoes on a regular basis.

But the deviled eggs are what got me to thinking about turkey eggs. Turkeys are a larger bird so it would stand to reason if they lay eggs, which they do, duh, the eggs would be larger. Imagine deviled turkey eggs for Thanksgiving?

But wait, what do turkey eggs taste like? According to those that have experienced them they taste similar to chicken eggs. The reason we likely won't have an appetite for turkey eggs is because of their cost. A dozen chicken eggs are a buck or two. Meanwhile, turkey eggs are two to three dollars per egg.

Turkeys don't lay as proficiently as chickens do. The average chicken lays one egg per day. The average turkey only lays one or two eggs per week. Another reason why you won't find turkey eggs in your trendy health food stores is they are pretty high in fat and cholesterol when compared to hen eggs. Also, their shells are thicker and that makes cooking and eating them a lot more difficult.

So, I guess the answer to our query would be this, Yes, turkeys do lay eggs. We don't eat them as much as hen eggs because they are more expensive and less healthy and cooking them comes with too much of a hassle. Now, when it comes to drinking Turkey of the "Wild" variety I don't think we have any issue cracking that shell and scarfing that down at all.