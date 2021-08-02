Conor McGregor to Compete in Wheelchair Boxing Match

MMA star Conor McGregor's leg snapped his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in the Main Event of UFC 264.

Prior to his fight with Poirier, McGregor had reportedly promised to face off in a wheelchair boxing match against Irish comedian Al Foran on September 11th.

Comedian Sir Stevo Timothy organized the event, and confirmed it on social media.

The charity bout will help raise money for the Irish Wheelchair Association.

McGregor's opponent Al Foran is a great comedic impressionist. One of his most notable impressions is, in fact, McGregor.

Here is a video of Foran's parody of McGregor visiting with MMA analyst/announcer and famous podcaster Joe Rogan.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE

