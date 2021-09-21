Watch Conor McGregor Throw Out The Worst First Pitch Of All Time

When Conor McGregor threw out the first-pitch of the Chicago Cubs versus Minnesota Twins baseball game, I don't think anyone was expecting what was coming. The mixed-martial artist delivered a throw that may go down as the worst first-pitch of all time.

With the bright lights surrounding and cameras flashing, McGregor elected to keep his shades on for this first-pitch.

That may have been a poor decision, but he confidently started his wind-up.

McGregor fired the pitch...

...and the rest is history.

See the throw for yourself via @PitchingNinja on Twitter below.

Just for fun, a side by side with another infamously bad first-pitch.

These two can decide amongst themselves who had the worse throw.