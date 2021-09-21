Watch Conor McGregor Throw Out The Worst First Pitch Of All Time
When Conor McGregor threw out the first-pitch of the Chicago Cubs versus Minnesota Twins baseball game, I don't think anyone was expecting what was coming. The mixed-martial artist delivered a throw that may go down as the worst first-pitch of all time.
With the bright lights surrounding and cameras flashing, McGregor elected to keep his shades on for this first-pitch.
That may have been a poor decision, but he confidently started his wind-up.
McGregor fired the pitch...
...and the rest is history.
See the throw for yourself via @PitchingNinja on Twitter below.
Just for fun, a side by side with another infamously bad first-pitch.
These two can decide amongst themselves who had the worse throw.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.