Ringside Video Shows Conor McGregor Threatening To Kill Dustin Poirier After Fight

After being defeated in UFC 264, Conor McGregor can be seen in a ringside video telling Dustin Poirier, "In your sleep you're getting it" while making a gun with his hand and pointing it to his own head.

In the words of Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier, there are some things you just don't say.

Check out the video that has come out from right behind McGregor after he sat in defeat during UFC 264.

Since the words came out of McGregor's mouth, Poirier has voiced his displeasure with the message multiple times.

See how Poirier felt about the threat after exiting the center of the arena.

More feelings from Poirier both immediately following the fight and when speaking with the media via @oocmma below.

Audio from the ringside clip is not perfect, but some speculate that McGregor included Poirier's wife, Jolie, in the despicable threats.

While Jolie Poirier has been getting media attention both before and after the epic trilogy fight, she ended up getting the last laugh when her husband's hand was raised in victory.

McGregor was obviously at his most emotional and vulnerable moment after losing the trilogy fight, there really isn't any place for death threats anywhere or anytime. In a sport like the UFC where death is a real possibility, making any type of threats regarding someone's life is not something to be taken lightly.

With McGregor making a fake gun using his hand and pointing at his own head, it really is a despicable display. We will see if McGregor ever mentions the threats again, as he has already posted a video calling Poirier's win "illegitimate" to social media.

Thankfully for Lafayette, the hometown hero handled the entire bout with absolute class per usual. Poirier now looks toward a title fight in the Lightweight division of the UFC.