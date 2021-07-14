Did Conor McGregor Go Too Far?

Dustin Poirier recently defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264. During the lead-up to the fight, and after the fight McGregor continuously chastised Dustin and his wife. McGregor continued his claims of Dustin's wife in his DMs, while Dustin's wife Jolie fired back with the infamous "bird" hand gesture. McGregor also told Dustin before the fight that he would murder him and he would leave in a stretcher. Well, we now have another wrinkle in the saga.

Yesterday McGregor posted then quickly deleted a series of tweets aimed at Dustin's child. He tweeted a picture of Dustin's daughter followed by the word "Gonezo". With this latest incident, Conor McGregor crossed the line. We now are waiting to see the repercussions of this latest threat, whether from the UFC or proper authorities.

UPDATE:

Other celebrities and personalities in the fight world have weighed in on Conor and Dustin.

KURT ANGLE

MICK FOLEY

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

JON ANIK

PAUL FELDER

STEPHEN A SMITH