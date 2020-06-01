Coastal Carolina Softball Adding Kayla Rosado

One Sun Belt Conference softball program will apparently be adding some pop to their lineup for the 2021 season.

Justin's World of Softball reported over the weekend that Kayla Rosado, who spent the last four seasons at Monmouth, is transferring to Coastal Carolina.

A two-time All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection, Rosado hit 12 home runs while driving in 100 runs during her career at Monmouth.

Rosado was hitting .438 when the 2020 softball season came to an end in mid-March, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, after hitting .383 in 2019.

Rosado, who will be attending Coastal Carolina as a graduate student, will have one season of eligibility remaining.