WATCH: Final Play of Thrilling Coastal Carolina Win Over BYU [Video]

In a battle of undefeated 9-0 teams looking for respect, #14 Coastal Carolina beat #8 BYU in a tightly contested ballgame that came down to the final play.

While both the Chanticleers and Cougars were unbeaten coming into today's game, neither was ranked as high in the college football playoff rankings (#18 CCU, #13 BYU) as they were in the human polls.

Coastal Carolina was scheduled to battle #25 Liberty today, but COVID-19 issues in the Flames program prevented Liberty from playing.

This led to CCU and BYU scheduling their matchup on Thursday.

With little time to prepare, many wondered how the game would unfold. The answer? In entertaining fashion.

With a mini brawl at midfield before each team went into their respective locker rooms at halftime, to a limited capacity Coastal Crowd who were heard from start to finish, the matchup deemed "Mullets versus Mormons" surpassed the hype, and came down to the final play of the game.

BYU drove from deep inside their own territory into the CCU red zone in less than 32 seconds, setting up a last play that saw the Cougars come on up yard short.

What.

A.

Finish.

#20 Louisiana (9-1) will look to avenge their only loss this season in two weeks when they face off against #14 Coastal Carolina (10-0) in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game in Conway on Saturday, December 19th.