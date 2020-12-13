Start Time Changed for SBC Championship Game

A new start time has been announced for the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game, featuring the 17th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the 9th-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

On Sunday, it was announced that the game will begin at 2:30 p.m. (central) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, and will be aired on either ESPN.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

You'll be able to hear the radio broadcast of the game on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Radio Network beginning with the Tailgate Show at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Official Pregame Show at 1:30 p.m., with the kickoff, again, slated for 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana, who has won six straight, is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns, who won the Western Division, played in the title game in the first two years of the game's existence, falling to Appalachian St. each time.

Coastal Carolina is currently a perfect 11-0, overall, and won the Eastern Division with a 8-0 league mark.

The Championship Game will be a re-match of the Louisiana/Coastal Carolina regular-season game at Cajun Field on October 14, in which the Chanticleers won, 30-27, handing the Cajuns their only loss of the season.

The Cajuns were last in action on Friday, December 4, when they defeated the Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in their 2020 regular-season finale in Boone, North Carolina, so they will have had two weeks to prepare for the match-up.

Coastal Carolina got passed the Troy Trojans, 42-38, last Saturday, in its final regular-season game, leaving them fewer days to prepare.

Louisiana and Coastal Carolina should be a great one next Saturday!