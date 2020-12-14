Coach Napier Talks SBC Championship, Coastal Carolina, Early Signing Day & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Billy Napier joined me this morning for our weekly one on one interview.

As his #17 Ragin' Cajuns prepare for the #9 Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina, Napier is zoned in on game week preparations.

He talks about Sun Belt Conference Championship week, preparing for the Chanticleers, the early national signing day this Wednesday, sticking to the process, how beneficial having two weeks between games is, and much more.