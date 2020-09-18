Broncos Sign Anthony Chickillo from Saints Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are losing a member of their practice squad while adding a member familiar face to their active roster.

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo, who was released by the team on September 5, prior to being signed to the practice squad one day later, was signed by the Denver Broncos, to their 53-man roster on Thursday.

In addition, the Saints also activated running back Dwayne Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 27-year old Chickillo signed with the Saints back in May.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Chickillo played his college football at Miami (Florida), where he started 47-consecutive games and finished his collegiate career with 170 tackles, including 15.5 sacks.

A 6th-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft, Chickillo played five seasons for the Steelers, compiling 97 total tackles, including 7.5 sacks.

Chickillo's best season came in 2016, when he appeared in 15 games, including 7 as a starter, totaling 29 tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 255-pound Chickillo has appeared in 65 career games, including nine as a starter.

Chickillo's father, Tony Chickillo, was a defensive lineman who played three seasons in the NFL, with the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets, while his grandfather, Nick Chickillo, played one season in the NFL with the Chicago Cardinals.

Washington, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Saints on August 30, has spent the last two seasons in New Orleans.

Last season, Washington rushed the football eight times 60 yards, while catching one pass for six yards after rushing 27 times for 154 yards in 2018.

The 26-year old Washington, who played his college football at Washington, previously played for the Detroit Lions for two seasons, from 2016-2017.