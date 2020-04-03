All-American Linebacker Transferring to LSU

How often does this happen in college football? A three-time NCAA champion All-American linebacker is transferring to LSU in hopes of becoming a four-time NCAA champion. If you're a fan of college football this might not make sense at first glance but when you get the details you'll see this is certainly a nice pick up for the LSU defense.

Jabril Cox has told 247 Sports that he plans on leaving North Dakota State University to play ball at LSU. Cox was an FCS freshman All-American and a two time FCS All-American during his time with the Bison. By the way, if you're not familiar with NDSU's reign of terror over the FCS division of college football, let me just say, they're really good.

Cox made the announcement despite the fact that he has actually been unable to visit the LSU campus because of the NCAA's restrictions on recruiting during the coronavirus threat.

How good of a player is Cox? Well, these video highlights suggest he'll fit right in with the LSU style of defense.

Because he is transferring from an FCS school to an FBS school Cox will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers. Another sports website, Geaux247 makes a comparison between Cox and Patrick Queen. Both players arrived in Baton Rouge via the FCS route.