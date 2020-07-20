Two LSU Tigers Land On Butkus Award Watch List

A pair of LSU linebackers have landed on the 2020 Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced this morning.

Junior linebacker Damone Clark and senior linebacker Jabril Cox are among 51 players on the watch list.

The award, named after legendary Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, is awarded annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Neither player has been an every game starter for the Tigers yet, but both are expected to be in the upcoming season.

Clark started 3 games last year, but played in all 15.

Cox transferred to LSU from North Dakota State, where he was a two-time All-American and started for a team that won three FCS national championships while he was there.

Many LSU players over the years have made the Butkus Award Watch list, but current Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is the only Tiger to win the award, doing so in 2018.