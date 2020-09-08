ESPN Names Preseason CFB All-Americans, LSU With Two

College football is underway as we saw a litany of games this past week, some get going this week like the LouisianaRagin' Cajuns who take on Iowa State Saturday at 11 a.m. and the SEC begins the weekend of September 26th. For some, like the Big 10 and the Pac 12, there won't be football in 2020 unfortunately.

Regardless, on Tuesday ESPN announced their preseason All-American list from the programs that are still playing this year.

From a local standpoint, the LSU Tigers didn't have as many as you thought they might with players opting out for the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were still able to land two players from new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's group on the list.

First, is grad-transfer, two-time FCS All-American linebacker Jabril Cox from North Dakota State. Since he stepped foot on the LSU practice field he's been an absolute stud and looking like a real complete backer for this Tiger group that will need all the contributions they can get from fresh faces.

Next, is a sophomore who shined bright as a freshman at the cornerback position and was named an All-American after his stellar 2019 season and that would be Derek Stingley Jr. The youngster compiled 38 tackles, a tackle for loss, six interceptions, and 15 passes defended. The Tigers will be looking to him to be one of their defensive leaders this coming season even as a sophomore.

Here's how the rest of the preseason All-American roster shaped up:

OFFENSE:

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

RBs: Travis Etienne, Clemson. Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

WRs: DeVonta Smith, Alabama. Tutu Atwell, Louisville

TE: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

OTs: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama. Samuel Cosmi, Texas

OGs: Trey Smith, Tennessee. Deonte Brown, Alabama

C: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

AP: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE:

DEs: Quincy Roche, Miami. Chris Rumph II, Duke

DTs: Marvin Wilson, Florida State. Darius Still, West Virginia

LBs: Dylan Moses, Alabama. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame. Jabril Cox, LSU

Safties: Trevon Moehrig, TCU. Richard LeCounte, Georgia

CBs: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama. Derek Stingley Jr, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS:

PK: Nick Sciba, Wake Forrest

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

KR: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State

